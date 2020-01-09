Court to Resume Trial of Jang on January 21

Seriki Adinoyi in Jos

A Plateau State High Court sitting in Jos would on January 21 resume the trial of Senator Jonah Jang, a former governor of the state, who is standing trial over alleged misappropriation of the state fund during his tenure as governor.

Plateau State Chief Judge had re-assigned the case to a new judge, Justice Christy Dabup, after Justice Daniel Longji, who was handling the case since March 2018, retired last week.

A Principal Counsel in Plateau State Ministry of Justice, Mr. Gideon Azi, who is also holding brief for the Economic and Financial Commission (EFCC) in the case, confirmed the new hearing date to our correspondent in Jos yesterday.

Azi said: “The new judge, Justice Christy Dabup, who has been assigned by the Chief Justice of the state to take over the case, has fixed January 21, 2020 to continue with the trial.

“The new date is for mention. What this means is that the trial of the former governor and his co-accused will start afresh. Since we are on the side of the prosecution, we are making efforts to ensure that counsels to the two defendants are served with the hearing notice on the new date.”

Jang is facing trial alongside and a former cashier in the office of the Secretary to Plateau State Government, Mr. Yusuf Pam, as first and second defendants respectively.

They were arraigned on a 17-count amended charge by EFCC, bordering on alleged misappropriation of fund and criminal breach of trust, while serving as governor between 2007 and 2015.

The duo had pleaded not guilty to the charges.