Plateau CJ Reassigns Jang’s N6.3bn Case to New Judge

Seriki Adinoyi in Jos

A new judge has been assigned to take over the N6.3billion case between the former Governor of Plateau State, Jonah Jang, and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

A member of Jang’s legal team, S. O Odey, confirmed the development in a text message yesterday evening, adding that: “The Chief Judge of Plateau State has reassigned the EFCC case against (Baba) Jang to Justice Christy Dabup. Hearing notices from the Jos High Court to be issued soon.”

Jang and a former cashier in the office of the Secretary to the Plateau State Government (SSG), Mr. Yusuf Pam, were first arraigned in March 2018 before Justice Daniel Longji, who retired last week, a development which made him to return the case file to the state Chief Judge for re-assignment.

Before his retirement, Justice Longji had ruled on December 31, 2019, that Jang and Pam have a case to answer in the charges brought against them by the EFCC, a development that elicited reactions from many quarters.

The 17 amended counts charges bordered on an alleged misappropriation of state fund, especially the one that concerns Small and Medium Scale Enterprise, which they allegedly committed before the end of Jang’s tenure as governor in 2015.

But Jang and Pam have vehemently faulted the judgment, which they have vowed to appeal.