Ooni Congratulates New Osun Monarch

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, has congratulated Oba-elect Kayode Adelekan Afolabi on his selection, confirmation and installation as the new Alapomu of Apomu kingdom of Osun State.

In a congratulatory message by the Director of Media and Public Affairs at Ooni’s Palace, Mr. Moses Olafare, the Ooni commended the choice of Prince Kayode Afolabi, which was made by the Apomu’s kingmakers after due process, according to the town’s customs and traditions.

The revered monarch described the choice as a round peg in a round hole considering what he described as the quality of the new Oba-elect’s personality as a very educated and well exposed media and public relations practitioner with a network of friends and associates across the Nigeria both in the private and public sectors.

The Ooni, who is the Co-Chairman of the National Council of the Traditional Rulers of Nigeria (NCTRN), described the new Alapomu-designate as a cool-headed virtuous man greatly endowed with all what it takes to be a royal father in the House of Oduduwa.

Prince Kayode Adenekan Afolabi’s appointment was approved by the Osun state government on Monday. He has since proceeded to Ilofi, the traditional grooming session.

He will be presented with staff of office later by Governor Adegboyega Oyetola.

Afolabi from Atoyebi ruling house succeeds to the throne which had been vacant in the last five years since the passage of Oba Lasisi Afolabi of Ayeye ruling house.

Oba Afolabi joins the likes of Apetumodu and Alara of Ara whose appointments were recently ratified by the Oyetola’s administration of Osun State.