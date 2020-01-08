NB Inaugurates Renovated Classrooms at Lagos School

The Nigerian Breweries Plc has inaugurated a block of eight classrooms and conveniences at Eva Adelaja Girls Secondary Grammar School, Bariga, Lagos as part of its commitment to improve the quality of education in the country.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony recently, the Managing Director, Nigerian Breweries Plc, Mr. Jordi Borrut Bel, represented by the Corporate Communications Manager, Mr. Patrick Olowokere, commended the Lagos State Ministry of Education for offering the necessary approval and support towards the success of the project.

He said the renovated facilities, provided through the Nigerian Breweries-Felix Ohiwerei Education Trust Fund, is aimed at delivering a conducive learning environment for pupils and improving the quality of teaching in line with the company’s corporate philosophy of ‘Winning with Nigeria’.

Bel said his organisation is committed to making the much-needed intervention in the education sector, which would consequently result in the overall development of the students and teachers in Nigeria.

“As a responsible corporate citizen, our interest in Lagos State and Nigeria as a whole goes beyond the pursuit of business or profiteering. We believe that the right investment in the education of our children will secure a bright future for our nation. We are resolutely committed to supporting the development of the sector going into the future.”

In her remarks, the state Commissioner for Education, Mrs. Folashade Adefisayo, represented by the Chief Whip, Lagos State House of Assembly, Mr. Oriola Gbolahan, thanked the management of NB for contributing its quota towards the development of education in the state.

Adefisayo stated that the Babajide Sanwo-Olu-led administration acknowledged the significant and complementary roles being played by the organisation to improve the standard of education in the state.

“We are quite excited about what you have done in providing these facilities which we believe would go a long way to improve learning in the school. Without any doubt, I can say that your organisation has been of immense support to the growth of education in Lagos State. We are aware of other interventions in education which you have made both in the past and present.”

She charged the management of the school to ensure that the facilities are adequately maintained while tasking other corporate organisations to emulate NB by providing educational infrastructure or other necessary interventions in education in the state.

“I do not have any doubt that the outcome of this renovation will soon manifest. This is because Eva Adelaja Girls Secondary School is one of the best schools in our constituency.”

Also speaking, the Permanent Secretary/Tutor General, Education District 4, Mrs. Are-Adegbite Lola applauded the company for providing the much needed facilities that would enhance the performance and quality of teaching in the school.

Appreciating the kind gesture of the company, the Principal, Mrs. Soyoye Oluyinka thanked the management of the company for the support which has been demonstrated through the renovation of the facilities in the school.

She said the school authority is confident that the facilities will contribute to the improvement in pupils’ performance in external and internal examination.

“Last year, our SSCE results indicated that 82.8 per cent passed the exam. With these facilities, I want to assure you that performance of our students will be 100 per cent this year.”