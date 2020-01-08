Denmark to Move Troops from Iraq to Kuwait

Denmark says it will temporarily redeploy most of its 130-strong forces from Iraq to neighbouring Kuwait for security reasons.

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen made this known on Wednesday.

“This is based on advice from the Danish military leadership,” Frederiksen said.

About 30 to 40 Danish troops are to remain at the Ain al-Asaad Airbase in Western Iraq, while others are to be redeployed to neighbouring Kuwait.

“It is a temporary move. The move follows an Iranian missile attack on Iraq,” he added.

The Danish troops to be redeployed to Kuwait have contributed to training missions under `Operation Inherent Resolve`, intended to boost the long-term capacity of Iraqi troops to counter Islamic State militants. (dpa/NAN)