United Capital Releases 2020 Nigerian Economic Outlook Report

Goddy Egene

United Capital Plc, a leading pan-African investment banking group, has released the 2020 edition of its Nigeria Economic Outlook Report. According to the firm, the report contains projections for the Nigerian economy in the light of global, regional and local events in addition to projected growth levels of the country’s economy at intervals throughout the year based on extensive research. The publication is aimed at seasoned investors and Nigerians looking for a guide as to what to expect in the year.

United Capital explaiend that the report, tagged: “A Different Playing Field“ carefully considers events in the international economic envrionment, including the effects of the US-China trade wars on the global economy, as well as piecing together the stance of the world’s biggest central banks from their decisions over the course of 2019.

„It takes these parameters into consideration, (combined with local happenings on the political and economic policy scene) to project the nature and movement of the economy in 2020.

Commenting on the report, the Group Chief Executive Officer, United Capital Plc, Peter Ashade, said:“The underlying theme of the outlook report for this year is change. Changes in key indicators such as oil prices, the status of the US-China trade war, domestic fiscal and monetary policy environment. These changes will vary the investment landscape in Nigeria 2020. Notably, Unconventional policy measures by the apex bank, as well as a review of fiscal policy framwork in Nigeria, also informed the theme of our outlook report this year: a different playing field.“

United Capital Plc is an investment banking group at the nexus of technology, professional financial services and financial inclusion in Africa.