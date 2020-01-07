Sexual-related Offences Top 2019 Crime Records in Niger, Says CP

Laleye Dipo in Minna

Niger State Commissioner of Police, Adamu Usman, has disclosed that rape and other sexual offences topped the crime record in the state in 2019.

Usman said that police recorded 95 incidents and charged 29 suspects to court in the year under review for sexual offences in the state.

According to him, 55 cases of kidnapping and 49 cases of armed robbery were recorded during the period.

The police boss also disclosed that 15 cattle rustling cases were also recorded and nine of the suspects charged to court.

He added that 521 cattle, 229 sheep and six cycles were recovered from cattle rustlers.

Further breakdown of the activities of the command by the commissioner showed that six AK47 rifles; one Ak49 rifle; seven pistols; 153 ammunition; five magazines; eight vehicles and N16.6 million were recovered from the suspects.

Usman attributed the command’s achievements to the support by the press.

“We recorded these achievements because of the support of the media. We will continue to work with you to make life worth living for the people of this state,” he said.

He also solicited for the support of the public in the area of offering information to the command in its crime fighting activity.