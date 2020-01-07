Makinde, Gbajabiamila for J9C Lecture

* Professionals debate tax issues

To celebrate the 8th anniversary of the January 9th Collective (J9C), a socio-cultural group devoted to good governance and development in the society, the governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila are expected to grace this year’s J9C Annual Anniversary Lecture as Chairman and Special Guest of Honour respectively.

The lecture themed: “The Tax Debate: For Young Businesses to Grow; Established Firms to Survive,” is slated for Thursday, January 9, 2020 at Lagos Sheraton Hotel, Ikeja at 10a.m.

Other discussants expected at the lecture, include the Director-General of Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Dr. Muda Yusuf; Managing Partner of Highnet Resources, Ms. Vivian Ani; Founder of Proshare Group, Mr. Femi Awoyemi; Founder, Healthplus Pharmacy, Mrs. Bukky George ;and Chairman, Lagos State Internal Revenue Service Mr. Ayo Subair, who is also expected to make a special presentation.

The lecture, which is the sixth in the series since 2013, is part of J9C’s commitment to contribute to the national discourse on issues of national interest.

In its previous lectures, issues of small and medium scale businesses as well as business financing were addressed by experts.

Speaking on this year’s theme, J9C’s captain, Publicity Secretary, Mr. Wale Ewedemi, explained that the issue of taxation as it relates to businesses in Nigeria needs constant engagement by start-ups and small businesses as well as established business concerns struggling to survive.

Ewedemi added that while it’s not in doubt that government also needs to raise revenue through taxes in order to meet its obligations, there is need to have a cordial conversation on how to balance the two.

“This is what the J9C Anniversary Lecture this year seeks to achieve, by providing a platform at the beginning of the year for you g professionals to interface with government functionaries, regulators, tax experts and the media in order to be better informed in tax matters as a new year and new decade begins,” he stated.

J9C is an association of friends and professionals from diverse fields who came together in January 2012 against the background of the Occupy Nigeria Protests with a view to advancing common interests that will lead to national development.