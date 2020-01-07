Kebbi Records 153 Fire Incidents, 11 Deaths in 2019

The Kebbi State Fire Service on Tuesday announced that it recorded 153 fire incidents that resulted in the death of 11 persons in 2019.

The service’s Deputy Director, Alhaji Bashir Bello, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Birnin Kebbi that the fire incidents took place between January and December.

“From January to December in 2019, we recorded 153 fire incidents and 11 deaths in the process.

“The incidents occurred on these dates of January 22, February 28, March 22, April 11, May 9, June 4, July 7, August 2, September 5, October 3, November 18 and December 22.

“The record of the deaths are: February 5, April 2 and November 4,” he said.

Bello said to prevent further fire outbreaks, it was imperative for residents to always be careful in handling electrical appliances and other inflammable items.

“More than N483 million worth of property were lost to the fire, and N428 million of the property saved during the fire incidents,” he said.

He attributed the fire incidents to mismanagement of electrical appliances, electricity surge, improper use of inflammable items and engagement of unqualified electricians.

Bello also enjoined smokers to always ensure that cigarette butts were properly disposed of, especially now that the harmattan season is here.

According to him, the fire service currently has no functional vehicles for quick response to fire incidents and other emergencies.

“The fire department is only managing two rickety, old trucks out of nine trucks of which seven are grounded,’’ Bello said.

The deputy director, therefore, appealed to the state government to adequately equip the department for prompt response to emergences. (NAN).