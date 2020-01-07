Debut Goal in NPFL Excites Katsina United’s Atule

Joseph Atule came off the bench to head in the equaliser for Katsina United late in the fixture Wikki Tourists thought they have won. It was a Match-day 12 game of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) and Wikki Tourist were cruising to victory after Manu Garba gave them the lead on the 13th minute.

But Atule popped up on the 86th minute, outpacing the defenders to nod home for Katsina to salvage a valuable point from the fixture. Atule says he is excited by his goal against Wikki Tourists.

The hosts had scores of chances to bury the game but were wasteful and upfront and left to rue those squandered chances at goal. On the other hand, Katsina hardly troubled their hosts, failing to find any rhythm to coordinate an attack.

However, with 15 minutes to go, Katsina United coach, Ayodele Makinwa reshuffled his team, bringing in Atule who’s presence quickly had an impact with the winger bringing in pace and energy to the North West team.

The former Kebbi United player outpaced his marker in the 86th minutes and brilliantly jumped to nod in Tasiu Lawan cross and afterwards told www.npfl.ng that he feels happy scoring his first goal in his first season.

“My coach told me that I am coming in to score, and I scored. In fact I scored for him, I am therefore dedicating the goal to him.

“I am very happy about it more especially coming from the bench, I just want to encourage other players that even from the bench you can come in and make a difference.

“I am enjoying life in the top league. I moved from Kebbi United. Katsina is fun, friendly and very cooperative’

Atule almost wrote his name in gold when he almost scored the second goal which shot was intercepted and cleared by Peter Ambrose.