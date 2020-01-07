APC Leaders in Oshiomhole’s Ward Endorse Obaseki for Second Term

Adibe Emenyonu ín Benin

The leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Adams Oshiomhole’s Ward 10, Etsako West Local Government Area (LGA) of Edo State, have endorsed Governor Godwin Obaseki’s re-election bid.

According to a statement issued by the state government, the leaders gave their endorsement during a visit to the governor at Government House, in Benin City.

The Chairman of the APC in Ward 10, Etsako West LGA, Mr. Oshawo Stephen, who led other executive members of the Ward to declare support for the governor’s second term bid, said, “We came to visit our Governor for the new the year, to pray for him so that God will continue to elevate him for his good works in Edo State.”

He described the governor’s performance in the past three years as excellent, urging Governor Obaseki to continue his good works in developing the state.

Oshawo said the suspension of Oshiomhole in his ward in Etsako West still stands over his role in sponsoring the crisis rocking the party in the state.

On his part, Edo State Chairman of the APC, Mr. Anselm Ojezua said the visit by the leaders from Ward 10 of the APC in Etsako West to the governor was heartwarming, noting, “You know that under the current circumstances, you will expect that people at the ward level would have been put under extreme pressure by now. You can understand their situation.

“But as you can see, these men and women are determined that justice must prevail in APC in Edo State and to that extent, I am grateful to them.”

The APC Youth Leader in Etsako West LGA, ThankGod Okhumavha, said the leaders of the APC from the local government area came to identify with the governor who has continued from where his predecessor stopped, adding, “We want the governor to continue because he is performing well. If there is a third tenure, we are ready to give him.

“The suspended National Chairman wanted his authority to prevail but we said no. We want the world to know that Oshiomhole has been suspended from the APC at his ward and local government area. It is illegal for Oshiomhole to continue to parade himself as national chairman of the APC. He cannot call for any meeting for us to attend.”

He said Oshiomhole who promised to fight godfatherism has transformed himself into a godfather, alleging that Oshiomhole attempted to bribe an executive of APC at his ward so that he would support him to go against the will of the people.