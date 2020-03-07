Security Agents Seal APC National Secretariat, Oshiomhole Fails to Resume

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The national secretariat of the ruling All Progressives Congress, (APC) in Abuja, was yesterday sealed by the police and officers of the Department of State Services following conflicting court orders on the status of the party’s National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole.

An Abuja High Court had on Wednesday ordered Oshiomhole to step aside and stop parading himself as the national chairman of the party. But the following day, he secured a controversial injunction from Justice Lewis Allagoa of the Federal High Court, Kano, who ordered all parties in the suit to maintain status quo bellum.

More security agents arrived the national secretariat of the party yesterday morning, sealed it and barred everybody from entering the place, including journalists and staff.

Immediately after the Kano judgement, Oshiomhole had told journalists that he would resume his duty as the chairman at the national secretariat of the party yesterday.

Sources said Oshiomhole and some members of the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) loyal to him had planned to storm the secretariat yesterday but could not get necessary police protection.

Although, on Thursday, before the order of the Kano High Court, staff and a faction of the NWC were allowed into the national secretariat to carry out their duties.

It was however a different story yesterday when the security men sealed off the secretariat and denied both factions of the NWC and staff from gaining access to the secretariat.

Sources told THIDAY that the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, hosted the two warring groups of the party at the force headquarters yesterday and directed them to stay away from the party’s headquarters due to the conflicting court judgements.

At about 2:40 p.m, the Chief of Staff to Oshiomole came to the secretariat, but after a brief conversation with the security agents, and their refusal to grant him access to the secretariat, he left.

However, at about 4:20pm, special forces from DSS riding five power bikes came to the secretariat, and a couple of minutes after, some DSS operatives also came in two black Hilux Vans.

Their mission was not known but they later left around 6: 30pm when it was clear that Oshiomhole was no longer coming.

Also, the APC National Vice Chairman, North East, Comrade Salihu Mustapha and some other NWC members had also approached the Police IGP to prevent Oshiomhole from resuming at the secretariat.