Monaco Send Onyekuru on Loan to Galatasaray again

Monaco’s exciting young Nigerian striker Henry Onyekuru is to spend the rest of the season on loan at Galatasaray, the Ligue 1 club announced yesterday.

The Turkish Super Lig champions announced Onyekuru’s second loan spell with them on their official club website yesterday.

It will be the 22-year-old’s second loan spell in Turkey as he shone for Galatasaray last season when he was still at English club Everton.

He scored 14 goals in 35 appearances for Galatasaray who went on to win the Turkish championship.

Monaco, who signed the Nigerian for €17 million during the summer, have not included an ‘option to buy’ clause in the loan, suggesting that Onyekuru remains a part of their long-term strategy.

Since his arrival in the principality, Onyekuru, who joined Monaco on a five-year deal, figured in just four matches under Leonardo Jardim who was sacked just after Christmas and replaced by ex-Spain boss Roberto Moreno. He hasn’t played in Ligue 1 since September 29.

The loan signing ceremony which held at the Florya Metin Oktay Facilities was attended by Galatasaray President Mustafa Cengiz and Vice President Abdurrahim Albayrak.

Galatasaray have paid Monaco a loan fee of 750,000 euros for the services of Onyekuru and the winger will earn 650,000 euros (N253.5 million) for the second half of this season, the club’s official website further announced .

In his first words after signing the deal, Onyekuru said: “I am very happy to return to my house. This is my house. I hope we’ll be champions. I am very pleased and excited to be here.

Galatasaray President Cengiz confirmed that the Nigeria international rejected other offers in favour of a return to the Istanbul club.

Onyekuru helped the Lions win the League and Cup whilst on loan from Everton last season, scoring 16 goals in 44 games across all competitions while producing six assists.

For the remainder of the 2019-2020 season, the former Eupen star will wear the number 70 jersey.