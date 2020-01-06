Ihedioha, Obi Seek Prayers for Political Office Holders

Mary Nnah

The Governor of Imo State, Hon. Emeka Ihedioha and a former governor of Anambra State, Mr. Peter Obi were among the special guests of honour that yesterday graced the ongoing four-day international crusade organised by the Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministries at Mgbidi in Imo State.

Addressing the participants, Ihedioha said Imo State requires the grace of God and prayers of children of God to continue to lead and direct the leadership so that they can lead the state to become the most prosperous in the country.

He said if Imo becomes the most prosperous state, it will make a great impact on the lives of the people.

“That is our prayer; prosperity is about the people. The state is a collective, but the people make up the state”.

While commending the General Overseer of the Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministries, Pastor Lazarus Muoka, the governor added; “Sir, as you have continued this tradition, which is historic- this tradition that has become an identity of this area, that has become part of our annual calendar, we want to enjoin you that we will continue to associate with you.

“On behalf of government and people of Imo State, I want to say we are honestly very proud of you and your wife who has been prayerfully supporting you; and to the congregation for making this place a Mecca and Jerusalem of sort. “That is what we pray for and we are happy it is boosting the economy of our state and our people. It also boosts the prosperity of our people and their spiritual lives.”

The governor said that the welfare of pensioners in Imo State today is better.

“I am happy that today we pay our workers regularly and are working on our roads.

“Imo is becoming a better state. We want to thank you and say as you are here God will answer our prayers and God will answer you individual prayers. God will meet you at your respective points of needs and collectively as a people. God will meet us at our point of need. As you conclude His will grant you journey mercy and we shall become more responsible and better citizens of our respective states,” Ihedioha explained.

On his part, Obi urged Nigerians to pray ceaselessly for those in leadership positions saying; “Let God always touch their hearts to use public money for public good.

“I come to GO, our daddy, to pray for those of us in office, it is very difficult to be in office. For people to realise that it is the grace of God, we are all looking for prayers so that we can do the right thing for the society.”