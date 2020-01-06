Edo APC tasks Oshiomhole on genuine reconciliation

The Publicly Secretary of the Edo State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Pastor Joseph Osagiede, has urged the National Chairman of the party, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, who has been suspended by the party in his ward and local government area in the state, to seek genuine reconciliation that would be superintended by a neutral body.

Osagiede said this during a press briefing with journalists at the State Secretariat of the APC, in Benin City, Edo State capital.

According to him, “We have already said that we are willing and ready for reconciliation, but you cannot be constituting a reconciliation body when you are an interested party in the case. A neutral body from the presidency or the Benin Traditional Council can set up a committee for such reconciliation.”

He expressed optimism that the crisis rocking the APC in Edo State will soon be a thing of the past as the activities of the proscribed Edo Peoples Movement (EPM), are fading out.

“I think the APC crises is already ending because we know that EPM is already folding up. The members of the proscribed EPM are also reaching out to us,” he added.

Osagiede said it was sad that Comrade Adams Oshiomhole is yet to heed to the wish of the Oba of Benin who has severally called for peace to reign, noting, “For the Oba of Benin to have led the Benin Traditional Council to meet with President Muhammadu Buhari on the matter, it should be a done deal. Once the Oba expresses a wish about anything, it becomes a command to Edo People.

“The Oba’s wish is that there should be peace and for Oshiomhole to still be supporting EPM, he is working against the wish of the Oba.”

Osagiede noted that Oshiomhole has no option than to toe the path of peace and heed the call of the Oba of Benin who recently called on members of the Edo Traditional Council to pray and fast to resolve the political tension in state.

He said those who left the party to form EPM have no bearing in the APC, adding, “The National Chairman should take a cue from the Oba and come home, meet with the governor, so they can go to the Oba and tell him that they have reconciled their differences.”