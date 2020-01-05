Ekiti Denies Plan to Sack MDAs’ Workers, as JOHESU Gives Strike Notice

By Victor Ogunje

The Ekiti State government has denied the allegation that it is planning to carry out a mass sack of the workforce undertaken by some government agencies in some Ministries, Department and Agencies (MDAs).

The denial came as medical workers under the banner of Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU) issued a seven-day ultimatum to the management of the Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital (EKSUTH) to reverse the sack of 200 workers of the hospital or face industrial action.

The EKSUTH had last week sacked 200 workers of the institution, which was a follow-up to the 1,000 earlier sacked by the Ekiti State University (EKSU).

A statement issued in Ado Ekiti by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Mr. Yinka Oyebode, on Sunday, said: “The attention of the Government of Ekiti State has been drawn to some media reports insinuating that the administration had concluded plans to sack workers in the MDAs.

“The office of the Head of Service has denied any plan to carry out any disengagement in the listed MDAs as claimed in the malicious reports. The Head of Service, Mr Ayodeji Ajayi, is the state official with authority to speak on issues relating to the service and not the rumour mill.

“Contrary to the concocted lies of the writers, the state government wishes to place it on record that it has no plan to sack anyone in the MDAs. Instead, it is about concluding the process of employing about 3,000 workers in the teaching and civil service in the state.”

The government added that regardless of the misleading report, letters of employment will soon be issued to successful applicants, in continuation of plan by the Dr Kayode Fayemi-led administration to fortify the public service with qualified personnel.

Meanwhile, JOHESU, in a statement issued by the Chairman, National Association of Nigerian Nurses and Midwives (NANNM), Monde C.K; Secretary, Falayi O.M. and other affiliate unions, threatened that the unions will embark on an industrial action if those disengaged at EKSU are not reabsorbed within seven days.

“We are calling for immediate reversal of the sack of our members without civil service rule and this should be done within seven days to avert industrial action.

“We also solicit up to date payment of our salaries, allowances and other emoluments due to our members,” the union said.

JOHESU also appealed to government to ensure that members due for promotions should be elevated while those already enjoying such should be paid all arrears without further delay among other demands made by the union.