Barca Lead Chelsea, Man Utd in Race for $44m-rated Olmo

Barcelona have emerged as the front runners to sign Dinamo Zagreb forward Dani Olmo despite both Chelsea and Manchester United having held talks with the Croatian champions regarding the future of the Spain international.

The 21-year-old – who is a product of the famed La Masia Academy in Catalunya – is pushing for a January move after seeing Dinamo crash out of Europe ahead of the transfer window and is keen to find a club that can help him earn a place in Spain’s Euro 2020 squad.

Goal.com reports that Barca feel confident in getting the deal over the line for around €30 million (£25.6m/$33.5m), though Dinamo are holding firm with an asking price of €40m (£34.1m/$44.6m).

Barcelona believe that Olmo can come in and make an impact immediately in their first team, while Dinamo are aware of further interest from England that could drive up the price.

Both Chelsea and United are long-term admirers of Olmo, with their European scouts having seen him play on numerous occasions.