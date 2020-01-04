Trouble for Obiano as Idigo Royal Dynasty Disowns ‘His Monarch’

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

The Idigo Royal Dynasty, the king makers of Aguleri community where Anambra State Governor, Willie Obiano hails has disowned the newly crowned king of the community, Igwe Michael Idigo describing him as Obiano’s monarch and not theirs.

Michael Idigo was in early 2019 crowned as the traditional ruler of Aguleri community and handed certificate of recognition by Obiano in controversial circumstances, shortly after the burial of the former monarch of the community.

The monarch who holds his traditional Ovala Festival on Saturday in Aguleri has had his stool questioned by the Idigo Royal Family who dissociated themselves from the event, claiming that even though he was a member of the royal family, it was not his turn to ascend the kingship of the community.

Chief Press Secretary to Governor Obiano, James Eze, had earlier circulated a notice of the festival, urging all to attend, but the royal family disowned him and the new monarch, saying that he had no right to make such announcement.

A statement signed by the head of the family, Crown Prince Fidelis Idigo said, “Our attention has been drawn to the announcement signed by one Mr. James Eze, Press Secretary to the Governor of Anambra State, about a purported Ovala Festival celebration in Aguleri, planned for the 4th of January 2020.

“Ordinarily, we would have ignored such an announcement as anyone is free to hold a carnival and call it Ovala in Aguleri, but for the mention of Idigo Royal Dynasty, being involved.

“The Idigo Royal Dynasty and the extended Iruokechi Royal Family are not part of the so called Ovala festival. Traditionally, it is not up to one year the last Igwe joined our Ancestors. An Ovala ceremony therefore cannot be held so soon.

“Additionally the propriety of giving certificate of recognition to someone who is not the family’s choice as Igwe, is a matter before the State high Court for determination. The Press Secretary to the Governor is not a member of the Royal Family nor an indigene of Aguleri so has no business announcing the Ovala festival for the Idigo Royal Dynasty.”

The family also questioned the choice of Ama Igwe as the venue of the event, saying the square was a private property of the Idigo family, and they were not contacted.

Though the royal family did well not to associate Governor Obiano with the enthronement of their wrong choice as Igwe, it however referred to him when it stated that power was transient, and that the reign of the current administration would not last forever.

The rest of the statement read, “Ama Igwe which they claim as their venue, is a private property and our approval for the use of the same was neither sought nor given, so the action is a deliberate attempt to provoke and trespass.

“We would like to state however that “Mmadu Aburo Chukwu” (No man is God), every government has an end and that the impunity being perpetrated on the Idigo Royal Dynasty will not last forever.”

A source told THISDAY that a huge detachment of security has been deployed to ensure that the event was held without breaches.

Obiano has been away in Houston Texas, USA for the Yuletide, but is expected to be at the Ovala event on Saturday.