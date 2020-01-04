Toyota’s New Model Yaris Makes World Premiere

By Bennett Oghifo

New-generation compact car surpasses its class by offering driving pleasure, the world’s highest level of fuel efficiency, and advanced security and safety technology.

Toyota Motor Corporation (Toyota) said this in a statement as it unveiled the new model Yaris*4 to the world. The new Yaris is scheduled to go on sale in Japan starting in mid-February 2020*5. It will be exhibited*6 at VenusFort in Odaiba, Tokyo during the Tokyo Motor Show 2019. The new Yaris will also be displayed in showrooms throughout Japan from the end of October to December.

The first-generation Yaris was created in 1999 as a car that would serve as the global standard for compact cars by enlisting the full portfolio of Toyota’s technological prowess. Toyota re-designed the platform and all major components, including the engine, transmission, and suspension to achieve generous cabin space and outstanding basic performance in a minimum size.

The new Yaris has been developed in pursuit of new value sought in next-generation compact cars. The new Yaris is a new-generation compact car that adopts the TNGA*1 platform, on which Toyota will base its compact cars for developed countries in the future, and features components built entirely from the ground up, including the engine, Hybrid System, transmission, and suspension. In addition to the light yet highly rigid body and low center of gravity, the Yaris is offered with four different powertrains to deliver agility, superior comfort, and smooth and direct acceleration

1. The newly developed 1.5-liter inline three-cylinder Dynamic Force Engine and Direct Shift-CVT;

2. The 1.5-liter Dynamic Force Engine with New-generation Hybrid System;

3. The 1.5-liter Dynamic Force Engine with 6-speed manual;

4. An improved 1.0-liter engine with a compact and lightweight CVT.

Drivers will be able to experience the pleasure of a brisk ride.

In addition to pursuing Toyota’s ongoing goal of developing the world’s highest level of fuel efficiency for a hybrid vehicle, the new Yaris is offered with E-Four (electric four-wheel drive system), a first for a Toyota compact car. Toyota is among the first to adopt an array of advanced features that defy the common hierarchy based on car size, such as Advanced Park*2, Toyota’s advanced parking support system (a first for a Toyota vehicle); the latest Toyota Safety Sense, which has been expanded to detect oncoming cars when turning right at an intersection and pedestrians crossing the street when turning right or left; Turn Tilt Seats*2 (equipped by Toyota for the first time) which facilitate entering and exiting the vehicle; and Display Audio (standard on all models), which can connect with smartphones.

An accessory power outlet (1,500 W) is available for the hybrid version of the cars. With the accessory, electricity from the vehicle can be used to power electrical devices and appliances using the same type of electrical outlets found at home. Additionally, the vehicle can serve as an emergency power generator in cases such as blackouts.

Chief Engineer Yasunori Suezawa, in charge of development of the new Yaris, explained, “This marks the 20th year since the first Yaris debuted, so we wanted to build a new-generation compact car that goes far beyond customers’ preconceptions about class by building on the strengths of the Yaris as a compact car while revamping the platform, powertrain, and all other components.

Compact cars are driven by many people, so offering a pleasurable drive was a priority, but it also prompted us to use the Yaris as the starting point of cars with the world’s highest level of fuel efficiency and secure safety technology.”