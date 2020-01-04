Mercedes-Benz to Present Man, Machine Future Interaction at CSE Next Week

By Bennett Oghifo

Mercedes-Benz will feature the future interaction between man and machine at the Consumer Electronics Show taking place in Las Vegas (CES) from 7 to 10 January 2020.

According to a statement by the automaker, the Chairman of the Board of Management Daimler AG and Mercedes-Benz AG, Ola Källenius, will provide a visionary outlook of the future interaction between man and machine, in his keynote speech to be presented at the CES. “The highlight of the brand with the star’s appearance will be the world premiere of a pioneering concept vehicle which has been inspired by one of the most innovative brands of the entertainment sector. This symbiosis will also be reflected in the redesigned motor show presence at CES 2020,” the statement said.

The concept vehicle and its visionary technical solutions once again demonstrate the innovative strength of Mercedes-Benz. It completely redefines the term “Sustainable Modern Luxury” and symbolises the brand’s aspirations to achieve sustainable mobility today, tomorrow and in the future. The creative and trendsetting features of the show car match the brand philosophy which places the focus on people and sets standards for the future of mobility.

The automaker said, “The Mercedes-Benz show stand invites visitors into a world of forward-looking mobility. Visitors will be able to experience the highlights of the product and technology brand EQ – the all-electric EQC 400 4MATIC (combined power consumption: 20.8-19.7 kWh/100 km; combined CO2 emissions: 0 g/km)*, the Vision EQS and also the new, futuristic concept vehicle.

The 2020 show stand will give visitors the opportunity to dive into an adventure world, underscoring the consistent enhancement of the Mercedes-Benz trade show concept.

The focal point comprises the brand world as well as its products, services and innovations.”

On the first day of the show, Tuesday, 7 January 2020, three interactive talks will take place on the Mercedes-Benz stand:

10:30 am: Britta Seeger, Member of the Board of Daimler AG and Mercedes-Benz AG responsible for Sales & Marketing will be talking about the exceptional cooperation between one of the most innovative brands in the entertainment sector and the most valuable luxury automotive brand in the world.

Furthermore, she will open the 2020 CES show stand – an experience of innovation, product and the brand for all visitors.

11:30 am: Markus Schäfer, Member of the Board of Management of Daimler AG and Mercedes-Benz AG responsible for Group Research and Mercedes-Benz Cars Development, talks about “Pioneering the Future” and explains the connections and the effects of a holistic, sustainable development strategy in which the human being is always the focus.

12:30 pm: Gorden Wagener, Chief Design Officer Daimler Group, will describe the development of human-centred design and also the link between design and functionality in the interior of the new show car.