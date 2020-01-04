Ihedioha on Independence of Judiciary

Governor Emeka Ihedioha of Imo State has assured that his administration would uphold the independence of the Judiciary and abide to the rule of law, twin factors he identified, as the panacea to good governance. Speaking at the swearing-in of nine Judges, seven for the State High Court, two for the Customary Court of Appeal, held at the Sam Mbakwe Expanded Executive Council Chambers, Government House, Owerri, he noted that the three arms of government must collaborate for good governance to thrive. “To ensure good governance, the three arms of government must co-exist as separate organs of government independently, but collaboratively,” he disclosed. Governor Ihedioha revealed that his administration had maintained a symbiotic relationship with other arms of government, assuring that plans are in top gear, to enhance the status of the judicial system in the state after several years of neglect.

We have reconstituted the Judicial Service Commission; renovation of Judges Quarters has begun. We have also ensured payment of salaries of Judges as at when due and provided official guards for them. This administration achieved these feats within a short period of time, despite our financial constraints.” The governor revealed that, of the 33 Judges recommended for appointment across the federation by the National Judicial Council, NJC, nine Judges, the highest, was approved for Imo State. “The NJC approved nine Judges for Imo state which is the highest, trailed by Rivers State which got approval for four Judges. This is a testimony of our unwavering resolve to entrenching the tenets of rule of law in our state which can be achieved with an efficient and formidable judiciary.”