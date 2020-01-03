Transfer: Stoke City Loan Etebo to Laliga Side, Getafe

Super Eagles midfielder, Oghenekaro Etebo, has joined Spanish Laliga side Getafe on a loan deal till the end of the season from English Championship side Stoke City.

Getafe beat host of teams to the signature of the Nigerian who has struggled to get sufficient game time since the appointment of Michael O’Neil as coach in November despite recovering fully from an injury he had earlier.

According to the coach the 24 year old didn’t do enough in training to get a spot in the team hence he last played for the team in October when he limped out of a defeat against Sheffield Wednesday.

The loan deal will give Getafe the option of making the deal permanent in the summer and the club are doing their best to ensure that the move goes through before their Cup game against Barcelona last weekend.

Visa issues means he will miss this weekend game against Real Madrid despite the fact that the deal is as good as done and Etebo who was voted Stoke City player of the season last year will now have his second spell in Spain after playing on loan to Las Palmas from CD Feirense two seasons ago.