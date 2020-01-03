Celebrities Storm Maison Valor for Launch of Flagship Store

Vanessa Obioha

Recently, Dabota Lawson, Dorcas Shola Fapson, Tania Omotayo, Efe Tommy and Keturah King were among the guests that witnessed the opening of the luxury home store, Maison Valor in Lekki, Lagos.

The founder Emelda Obichie opened the doors of her luxury store to friends and families after a thorough research on her target audience.

The store boasts of home essentials such as Egyptian cotton sheets used by 5-star hotels in Nigeria; pillows, towels, mattress protectors, bath mats, room sprays amongst other bedroom essentials.

Obichie emphasised the importance of the bedroom during a brief chat, stating that “At home, the average human spends most of their time in their spaces, which is a true representation of who we are and what comforts us – colors of the room, types of sheets and even the scent. The bedroom is the only place we can truly decorate to our taste level.”

She also said that Maison Valor is built to fill the luxurious space in the bedding industry and that the products are handpicked from an array of first-class global bedding manufacturers to achieve a comfortable appeal with a luxurious taste level.