Africa Magic Unveils New Reality Shows for January 2020

Vanessa Obioha

Africa Magic will be kicking off the New Year with a series of reality shows. It recently announced that it will be launching three new shows: ‘Date My Family’, ‘Dr. Laser’, ‘Confessions’ and a brand-new drama series – ‘Unmarried’.

The first to launch is ‘Date my Family’ a 45-minute show that will begin airing on January 5 and will run till April 26. The reality dating show follows the unique story of a suitor who goes to dinner with three different families of potential dates and eventually has to choose a date based on their experience with the date’s family members. He gets to pick his preferred date at the eventual couple dinner.

‘Confessions’ launches the following day, January 6. It is a gripping reality show where viewers get to see real-life confessions between friends, siblings, and love interests. These confessions might be good or bad or both. The person being confessed to is not aware until the camera begins to roll, so viewers get to see real-life reactions and situations. The 30-minute show is bound to keep viewers on the edge of their seats.

The new drama series ‘Unmarried’ however will birth on the platform on January 8. The series follows three friends who face challenges in their careers, dating lives and relationships.

‘Dr. Laser’, a medical reality show about people undergoing plastic surgery in Nigeria follows next on January 10. It will run till April 3.

On the launch of the new reality shows, Channel Director Wangi Mba-Uzoukwu said: “Reality-TV shows are extremely popular because they showcase real people experiencing real-life circumstances and situations, thus connecting with viewers and fans on a more personal and relatable level. Following the success of the Big Brother Naija show, ‘Date My Family’, ‘Dr. Laser’, ‘Confessions’ and ‘Unmarried’ have been curated to address and confront real-life issues from the African perspective.”

The new shows are the company’s way of creating platforms for sharing Africa’s stories as well as investing in the development of local content and talent.

All shows will be on Africa Magic Showcase.