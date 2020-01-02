Youth Leaders Score SARS High for Routing Criminals in Abia

Emmanuel Ugwu in Umuahia

Following the noticeable drop in criminal activities in Abia State, the Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS) has been commended for its efforts in checkmating the criminal elements across the state.

The commendation was made by youth leaders under the aegis of Coalition of South East Youth Leaders (COSEYL) in a statement in Umuahia, noting that SARS has continued to record notable successes in fighting crime in Abia State.

In the statement signed by Goodluck Ibem and Canice Igwe, president general and secretary general respectively, the group insisted that the people of Abia have every reason to be grateful to SARS.

“SARS operatives have done very well and we thank them for a job well done,” the youth leaders said, adding that the state is now no hit for criminals to mount any operation and get away with it.

COSEYL noted that things changed for good as SARS and its activities started to be positively felt in Abia when Johnbull Obioguru, a superintendent of police, took charge of the anti robbery squad, adding that crime fighting has assumed an effective dimension.

“Before now, criminals had made it difficult for people to sleep with their eyes closed. Cases of kidnapping, armed robbery and other violent crimes were on the increase but when Johnbull took over the mantle of SARS in Abia State, the story changed for good,” the group said.

The youth leaders therefore pleaded with the police authorities to give Obioguru more time to sustain the good job of routing criminals so that the fleeing hoodlums would not return to God’s own state in future.

“We don’t want criminals who run away from the state because of SARS stance against criminality to return to Abia. The state is enjoying peace and tranquility courtesy of Obioguru’s able leadership,” COSEYL said.

The youth leaders pointed out that all shades of criminals, including armed robbers, kidnappers, yahoo boys and cultists, among others that used to have a field day in the state have met their waterloo courtesy of the Obioguru-led SARS.

“Between 2006 to 2016, there was incessant cases of bank robbery in broad daylight. These robbers will rob a bank and go scot free, but for the past two years, incident of bank robbery has never been heard of,” said the group.

On the success of the operation Puff Adder launched by the Inspector General of Police (IG), Musa Mohammed, COSEYL said that it was implemented to the later by the Commissioner of Police, Ene Okon, and SARS operatives in Abia State.

“The positive results are evidently clear for all and sundry to see,” the youth leaders stated.