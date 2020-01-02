Olujimi Maps out Strategies for PDP to Reclaim Power in Ekiti

Victor Ogunje in Ado-Ekiti

Lawmaker representing Ekiti South Senatorial district, Senator Biodun Olujimi, has advised members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to elect State Working Committee (SWC) members that would unify the party at the coming congress to be able to wrest power from the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state in the 2022 governorship poll.

The former Senate Minority Leader said the best way for the PDP to become stronger in Ekiti ahead of the election was by adopting collegiate, rather than a centralised leadership to fortify the party and bring sense of belonging to every member.

Olujimi added that it would be great disservice to the party’s teeming members, who are yearning for good, focused and committed leadership, for anybody to contemplate what she called “imposed leadership” at this time against the wishes of teeming loyal party members.

Olujimi and her estranged godfather, former governor, Ayodele Fayose, had been locked in protracted leadership battle in the state, which had created cleavages within the party.

Olujimi, in her statement to PDP members in Ado-Ekiti yesterday, said: “As the congress draws near, we must work together to install a strong, passionate, honest, vibrant, fair, loyal and committed party man, who will unite and not divide us, as chairman.”

According to her, “Our sole agenda will be Ekiti first, PDP next, any hidden agenda to perpetuate undemocratic and punitive tendencies in PDP will be resisted. “I urge that we all work together to restore the glory of our party because it is crystal clear that God will only install whom He pleases.”

Speaking about her recent judicial victory, which returned her as a Senator through the removal of APC candidate, Prince Dayo Adeyeye, Olujimi praised the APC National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Senate President, Senator Ahmad Lawan, and Ekiti State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi, for standing on the side of truth and justice in the litigation.

“I have been in the system long enough to know that anything is possible where there are ungodly people who don’t bait an eyelid in the quest to divert the truth. Therefore, I wish to commend Governor Fayemi, Asiwaju Tinubu, and Senator Lawan. I know your commitment to your party. Thank you for allowing God and justice to prevail,” she said.

Olujimi expressed appreciation to Fayose for tendering public apology over the former governor’s open campaign against her candidacy in 2019 election, saying it was rare for a man of Fayose’s standing to admit guilt under this circumstance.

“To those who are bitter about the judgment for one reason or the other, please find it in your heart to accept that only God gives power. Your time will also come when your enemies will push you to greatness. I bear no grudge.

“I believe in the PDP and its ideals. There might be differences but it’s the best party. I am happy to be a member and I promise to do all within my power to strengthen and reposition it for greater opportunities in Ekiti and beyond,” she said.

She commended the PDP National Chairman, Chief Uche Secondus, the entire National Working committee, the South-west zonal chairman, Dr. Eddy Olafeso, for standing by her while grappling to reclaim her mandate through the court.

“For me, I don’t intend to manipulate or maltreat anyone, I believe leadership is earned by hard work and commitment, not by fiat,” she added.