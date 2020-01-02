Council Accredits Courses at Bauchi College of Nursing

From Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

The Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria has granted full accreditation of courses at the Bauchi State College of Nursing and Midwifery.

The courses are, Nursing, Midwifery and Community Midwifery with 100 percent, 75 percent and 45 percent indexing capacities.

The Provost of the College, Hajiya Rakiya Saleh, who intimated Governor Bala Mohammed on the development during a courtesy visit, said the attainment of full accreditation with 100 percent indexing capacity by the college implies increased number of students to be indexed by the council.

She said the development will reduce financial burden on the government as it is yet another milestone achieved by the administration of Governor Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed considering the fact that similar colleges established for many years are yet to attain the status.

“Your Excellency, you may wish to be informed that the accreditation team that included the Secretary General of the Council conducted a resource verification assessment of the college and were very much impressed with the remarkable support received from your administration.”

According to her, commencement of the two-year Community Midwifery Program will strengthen Primary Health Care Services and assist in reducing maternal and infant mortality and morbidity caused due to the shortage of midwives at the grassroots.

Hajiya Rakiya Saleh said when the college graduated its pioneer set of students, Bauchi State will have access to increased number of indigenous nurses, midwives and community midwives who will join the teeming populace of frontline health workers serving in various health facilities in the state.

The Provost attributed the successes recorded in the college to the quick interventions of Governor Bala Mohammed and the high level commitment towards addressing the acute shortage of health manpower.

“Our mission is to be a leading training institution that commits to engaging its staff and students in teaching, learning and research opportunities to produce competent nurses and midwives that will deliver quality services in line with global initiative.

Hajiya Rakiya Saleh reaffirmed the determination of the management of the college towards training competent and innovative Nurses and Midwives who will play an outstanding role in the dynamic healthcare delivery system.

Governor Bala Mohammed who expressed appreciation for the accreditation of the courses in the college, reassured of his support to ensure effective service delivery.