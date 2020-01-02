CBN Partners Niger Senator to Reduce Unemployment

Laleye Dipo in Minna

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Senator representing Niger East Senatorial District of Niger State, Sani Musa, are collaborating to launch N100 million revolving fund scheme that would be used to reduce youth and women unemployment in the senatorial zone.

The scheme, which is planned to commence in February, would provide economic empowerment training to 100 youths and women for between six and 12 weeks.

Senator Musa, in an interview with newsmen in Minna, disclosed that a take off grant would be given to every participant at the completion of the training.

Musa also said that the beneficiaries of the scheme would include petty traders, artisans and unskilled youths, adding that the target is to enable the beneficiaries to be “gainfully employed and financially independent.”

He enjoined the youths to be prepared to move the zone forward, adding that “the youth and the women are the engine room of development in any society.”

He also assured people in his constituency and the state as a whole of “good representation by doing only what my constituency agreed on as their representative.”

He sympathised assured members of his constituency who were victims of bandits attacks that succor would soon come their way.

Musa also assured them that the state government has pledged to further work with security agencies to bring a permanent end to bandits attacks this year so that the people can go about their businesses without fear of attacks.

He defended the social media bill by emphasising that “regulation is not denial of freedom of speech.”