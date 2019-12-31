We will Overcome Security Challenges in 2020, Says Niger Gov

Laleye Dipo in Minna

Niger State Governor, Abubakar Sani Bello, has expressed optimism that the state would overcome all its security challenges in the New Year.

Bello expressed the view in his New Year message to the people of the state in which he also pledged that his administration would support the security agencies to enable them confront insurgents that have made life unbearable for people in some parts of the state.

In the message signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mary Noel Berje, the governor observed that: “The outgoing year is a bit tough in terms of security and other challenges. But I am optimistic that these challenges are surmountable and will be overcomed in the New Year”

He enjoined the people to be vigilant and report suspicious movements and people to relevant authorities, stressing that Nigerlites should also be tolerant and committed to the collective ideals that would make the New Year a promising and fulfilling one

Bello assured that the people would remain central focus of the policies and programmes of his administration. He added that the state government “will remain focused and committed to service delivery in order to improve the living standard of the people.

“To claim that we reached our potential last year will be an unfounded presumption. However, this year we zeroed in on human capital development by constructively investing more in education.

“We started this in the previous years with the renovation of schools across various local governments in the state. We employed teachers and provided conducive learning environment and by God’s grace we intend to continue.”

He also acknowledged the deplorable states of some roads in the state and expressed government’s readiness to scale up performance this year to complement works already carried out.

“As I wish Nigerlites a blissful New Year, I want to reiterate that my administration is going to work hard in the coming year to bring developmental projects to the state for the rapid socio-economic well-being of the people,” the governor said.

He admonished the people to pray for the sustenance of peace and unity in the state and country at large as “our collective prosperity is uncompromisingly dependent on the unity and peaceful co-existence of the people.”