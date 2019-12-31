Fire Guts Kara Cattle Market, Razes Shops, Cars

By Chiemelie Ezeobi

No fewer than 200 shops were razed when fire gutted the Kara Cattle Market along the along Lagos/Ibadan Expressway.

Asides the shops, several cars were also engulfed by the inferno, which also razed many structures, thus rendering many homeless.

Although it was yet uncertain how the inferno started, the fire was said to have quickly spread round the makeshift structures, popularly known as Pako, before help could come.

THISDAY gathered that the fire exacerbated because of the flammables on its path, coupled with the dry thatch and fodder that was food for the cattle.

Before help could come, the flame had spread to other parts and consumed goods in the market.

With the ensuing pandemonium, this caused severe traffic on the already congested Lagos/Ibadan Expressway.

More details later…