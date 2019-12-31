23 Guber: Wike Threatens to Sack any Commissioner Working for Political Group

By Ernest Chinwo in Port Harcourt

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has warned that he would not hesitate to sack any appointee involved in any meeting with any political group ahead of the 2023 governorship election in the state.

The warning came as he swore in 13 new commissioners and 14 special advisers in a ceremony at the Executive Council Chambers of the Government House, Port Harcourt.

He warned the new commissioners and special advisers against working with different political interest groups to seek for the 2023 governorship.

“If you know you are looking for money for 2023, resign now. I will not hesitate to remove you.

“If I catch any commissioner or special adviser holding meetings on who will be governor in 2023, there will be sanctions,” he said.

He charged the new commissioners and special advisers to always place the interest of Rivers State above all other considerations.

He said: “Work for the interest of Rivers State. This is a rare privilege to serve Rivers State. Everything must not be money.

“As it has pleased God, you have been given the opportunity to assist in the development of Rivers State.”

The governor said now that the state executive council has been formed, the implementation of the 2020 budget would start in earnest.

He advised the commissioners and special advisers to be loyal and committed to the service of Rivers State.

He said: “Loyalty is key. The loyalty should not be in half measures. Your loyalty must be 100 per cent.

“You must be loyal and work for the state. All your actions must be targeted at the development of Rivers State.”

The governor said that the Rivers State government got preliminary report that none of the special advisers or commissioners is involved in cultism.

“If we find out eventually that any of you is involved in the sponsorship of cult groups, that person will be shown the way out of government,” he said.

He said commissioners who will head the infrastructure Ministries of Works, Health, Agriculture, Urban Development and Agriculture must be up and doing, adding that no excuses will be tolerated by the government.

Wike urged the appointees to work with their respective permanent secretaries to deliver on the agenda of the Rivers State government.

“You must work with your permanent secretaries to deliver on the ideals of this administration. You must work as a team to move the state forward,” he said.

The governor said he would continue to work as if this is his first term in office, adding that he would consolidate the delivery of projects across the state.

“For me, this is our first term. We must work to the satisfaction of Rivers people. We must work to justify our mandate,” he said.

He said another batch of commissioners and special advisers would be appointed at the appropriate time.

He also said in line with his commitment to internal revenue generation, he would implement the Treasury Single Account (TSA) in the state.

In an interview, a new commissioner and journalist, Paulinus Nsirim, assured the people that the new commissioners would work hard to achieve the ideals of a new Rivers State.