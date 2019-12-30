We are Not Disconnecting Prepaid Users, Says EEDC

The Enugu Electricity Distribution Plc (EEDC) has reacted to a recent report published in some news platforms purporting that the distribution company was making moves to “disconnect South-East prepaid meter users”.

The Head of Communications, EEDC, Mr. Emeka Ezeh, at the weekend, clarified gave the clarification in a statement.

Ezeh, said the development does not apply to customers on the smart prepaid meter platform, but the few customers using a particular brand of meter that the company could no longer provide support for, most of which are already obsolete.

According to him, the affected customers had been informed of the development through letters to them, and were encouraged to take advantage of the ongoing Meter Asset Provider (MAP) metering scheme to get their meters replaced, as the ones they are using are obsolete and no longer compatible with the existing operating technology.

“The company can no longer provide technical support for these affected meters”, Ezeh reiterated.

“So, it is important to state that customers on smart prepaid meters are not affected by this; the few customers affected have been communicated already”.

Ezeh went on to say that arrangement was in place to reimburse all affected customers that still have energy units (credit) on their meters with the same value.