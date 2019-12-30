UNIJOS VC Rejects Nomination for Plateau Award

Seriki Adinoyi in Jos

Vice Chancellor of University of Jos (UNIJOS), Prof. Sebastian Maimako, has turned down nomination by an online publication, COA Media for the award of Plateau Man of the Year.

Maimako, in a statement by the university’s Deputy Registrar, Media and Information, Mr. Abdullahi Abdullahi, the vice chancellor expressed his appreciation to the organisers of the awards for considering him worthy to be nominated alongside four other very notable and highly accomplished Plateau State indigenes who have distinguished themselves in their various fields of endeavours and working hard along with others to contribute their quota towards making Plateau great.

He said: “To have been so identified in the midst of countless Plateau indigenes who are daily excelling and making indelible marks in their chosen fields of endeavour is in itself a mark of great honour.”

But turning down the nomination, Maimako, however, said he believed “this is not the opportune time to receive such an award as a serving public servant who believes there is still a lot more to be achieved and much more to be accomplished before he finally bows out at the end of his tenure.”

He added that “as professionals, we all have different requirements for discharging our mandates and participating in such a programme may not be helpful at this time.”

Maimako said if the award organisers had intimated him of their decision before hand, he would have gladly informed them of this conviction and would have saved them the trouble of including his name among those being nominated.

“Professor Maimako would therefore wish to humbly decline his nomination and urges COA Media to proceed without him on their list of those penciled down for consideration for the award,” the statement added.

While noting that his decision was in no way meant to discountenance the importance or prestige attached to such recognition, the vice chancellor said he believed that with the array of eminent personalities nominated for the award, the programme was bound to be a success and wished the organisers greater success in their future endeavours.

He also expressed profound appreciation to all those who had expressed interest in his nomination by voting for him and sued for their understanding.