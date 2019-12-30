Lagos Govt Demolishes 2,500 Illegal Structures in Lekki

The The Lagos State Environmental and Special Offences (Enforcement) Unit has demolished over 2,500 illegal structures at Marwa Waterside, Lekki.

Chairman of the unit, CSP Olayinka Egbeyemi, disclosed this yesterday in a statement by the agency’s Head, Public Affairs Unit, Adebayo Taofik, in Lagos.

Egbeyemi said the exercise was in preparation for the construction of a coastal road which would serve as an alternative route for the Lekki-Epe Expressway.

He added that the demolition exercise would also enhance flow of traffic in that corridor.

“Illegal business operators were served a seven-day notice by the government that had ordered them to remove their property and vacate the entire area.

The ‘removal Notice’ expired on Thursday, December 19, 2019.

“It was an eye-sore as these artisans, food vendors and others littered the entire area with refuse and waste materials.

“None of these illegal business operators have any permit from the state government as miscreants freely smoked and sold marijuana.

“They also engaged in prostitution around residential premises,” he said.

The chairman said an additional eight-day grace was given to the illegal business owners to vacate the area after the expiration of the first removal order.

“We will continue embarking on the clean-up exercise as well as clamping down on all criminal elements disturbing law-abiding residents within Marwa Waterside and the entire Lekki axis.

“I implore all illegal occupants on any of the government lands and property to immediately vacate such, because it will not be business as usual again across the state,” he added.