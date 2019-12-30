Ex-Speaker of Edo Assembly Begins Campaign to Sack Oshiomhole

Few hours to the New Year, more troubles seem to be coming the way of embattled National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr. Adams Oshiomhole.

A chieftain of APC, Alhaji Kabiru Adjoto, vowed yesterday that he would stage “a massive Oshiomhole Must-Go-Protest nationwide’’ early in the New Year.

“I’m championing a massive Oshiomhole Must –Go-protest, which will kick off early next year with thousands of corroborators across the 36 states of the federation,’’ Adjoto, told party members at his country home at Ikakumo in Igarraland in Edo State.

“The protest will be unabated until Oshiomhole honourably resigns before he buries the APC,’’ said Adjoto, the immediate past speaker of Edo State House of Assembly.

The APC chieftain, who is currently the Special Adviser to Governor Godwin Obaseki, said he would soon open “a can of worms that would seal the political fate of Oshiomhole.’’

According to him, the can of worms when opened, will make Edo people to stone the former Edo governor, who is currently battling his political survival in the ruling APC in Edo.

“As I promised a few months ago, I’m vigorously set to open horrible can of worms that will make Edo people to stone Oshiomhole on the street as we enter the New Year.’’

Adjoto, however, did not disclose the ‘sins’ of Oshiomhole that would make the masses to rise against their former two-term governor.

Oshiomhole has been pitched in a tense political battle with Obaseki as the countdown to the governorship election in the state draws near.

Edo State is scheduled for governorships polls in August next year, in an election expected to be characterised by back-stabbing, betrayals and violence.

Adjoto also spoke on the speculation that Obaseki was planning to defect to the PDP, describing the speculation as baseless.

“The governor will enjoy the ‘privilege of first refusal’ during the forthcoming APC governorship primaries as enjoyed by Oshiomhole in 2012,’’ he stated.

The former speaker noted that the APC national chairman was driving himself into “irredeemable political oblivion because of sheer greed and hypocrisy.”

He stressed that Oshiomhole had played god severally by hypocritically reversing himself on principles that fetched him enormous political fortunes.

“Oshiomhole became governor on the heels of fighting godfatherism and the tenets of one man, one vote.

“He has now turned himself into not just a godfather but an untamed emperor, who is fully out to ruin the gains of democracy.

“He has also at different fora ridiculed the nation’s judiciary which gave him the ladder to climb to power,” Adjoto stated.