Police Arrest Poly Student for Allegedly Raping Colleagues

By Victor Ogunje

The Ekiti State Police Command has arrested a 23-year-old student of a private tertiary institution, Crown Polytechnic, Ado-Ekiti, Joseph Emmanuel, for allegedly conniving with a friend to rape two female colleagues.

The command’s Police Commissioner, Mr Asuquo Amba, told newsmen on Saturday that the suspect, Emmanuel, alongside his fleeing colleague, Alabi Doyin, committed the crime at about 9:15pm on December 9.

He said the police are trailing the fleeing suspect, adding that he would be apprehended to face prosecution over his alleged role in the crime.

While recounting how the incident happened, Amba said the suspects allegedly accosted the victims with dangerous weapons and whisked them to an abandoned building located in Odo community along Ado-Ilawe road where they forcefully raped them.

The police boss said: “The arrested suspect along with one Alabi Doyin now at large, both students of Crown Polytechnic, Odo via Ado Ekiti allegedly intercepted the complainants who are also students of the same institution and at gunpoint forcefully whisked them away to an abandoned apartment at Alado Villa in Ondo community where they gang raped the victims without their consent.”

The police commissioner added that the suspects would be charged to court upon completion of investigations, saying that efforts have been put in place to arrest the other fleeing suspect.

Amba advised students of tertiary institutions in the state to remain focused and be committed to their studies, rather than involving in vices that could truncate their careers.

While commending members of the public for their support in giving the command timely information in combating crimes, he assured the people that the police would at all times rise to their responsibility in performing their statutory role of protecting lives and property of the citizens of the state.