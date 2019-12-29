Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu’s Heart of Gold

Lagos State First Lady, Dr. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, has shown evidence of a privileged woman blessed with a heart of gold.

All her actions point to the fact that she shares in her husband’s vision, which is to further change the face of Lagos State, while also bettering the lives of the indigenes.

Since her husband emerged victorious in the last governorship election, she has suddenly become a darling of many, especially top society women in and outside the state.

She has also shown that she is fully prepared for the roles providence thrust upon her. Little wonder, she is well-loved by everyone who comes across her.

“You can’t help but fall in love with the woman. She is humble and ready to listen to you, no matter your background. She would never look down at you, irrespective of your background or where you are coming from,” a source told Society Watch.

It will be recalled that, a few months ago, she launched a free surgical intervention programme for residents as part of activities to commemorate the 100 days in office of the governor.

The free health mission, which was being organised by the government, in partnership with a non-governmental organisation (NGO), Benjamin Olowojebutu Foundation, featured free surgeries for residents suffering from lipoma, hernia, fibroid and breast lumps, as well as free dental and general health screening.

According to her, the development further signposts the commitment of the present administration towards revamping, rejuvenating and repositioning the health sector for quality service delivery to the people.