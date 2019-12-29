Akwa Ibom PDP Ready for Essien Udim Rerun Election

Okon Bassey in Uyo

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Akwa Ibom State chapter has confirmed its readiness for the rerun election in respect of Essien Udim local government area of the Akwa Ibom North West Senatorial District as ordered by the Court of Appeal, Calabar.

The rerun election is between Senator Christopher Ekpenyong of the Peoples Democratic Party and the Minister of the Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio of the All Progressive Congress (APC).

Addressing a press conference at the party secretariat in Uyo, the PDP State Chairman, Obong Paul Ekpo said “our party structures in Essien Udim have been fully energized and ready for the court-ordered rerun coming up next year.

“We have, as usual, invited the God that gave us victory before to take us to this electoral battle and grant us success. Our candidates must knock on all doors, talk to the electorates, campaign extensively and get ready to win.” he said.

The state party chairman expressed excitement over the victory of the state governor, Mr Udom Emmanuel at the Supreme Court saying the judgment has given the governor the mantle of leadership to complete his full season of two terms.

Also, Ekpo extended the olive branch to all friends from other political parties, to join hearts, heads and hands with the governor to build an Akwa Ibom of the peoples’ dreams.

“We appeal to members of the opposition to accept the unity call of the governor and contribute ideas, mobilize physical and spiritual support for the governor in this his second and last term.”

While congratulating members of the national and state assemblies of the PDP on their success at the polls and court, he reminded them to bear in mind the required sacrifice demanded by public office warning that there will be no excuse for poor performance.

“Therefore all our candidates must strive to deliver creditably on their mandate, conscious that their scorecard will affect the future chances of our party.”

The chairman also said that “the doors of our party are open for all those seeking or desiring to join us afresh, or those returning home after a sojourn in strange political lands.

“We can assure them that there will be no segregation or discrimination, as we are all one in the Akwa Ibom project. I hereby direct all ward and chapter chairmen to create receptive environment for those intending to join us.” he declared.