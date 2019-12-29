Abuse of Office: CCT Orders Suspension of Acting CAC Registrar

Alex Enumah in Abuja

The Code of Conduct Tribunal has ordered the suspension of the Acting Registrar General of the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) Azuka Azinge, over allegations bordering on abuse of office.

Azinge’s suspension was sequel to an exparte application by the federal government seeking her suspension pending the conclusion of investigation of corruption allegations against her.

A statement by CCT’s

Head of Press & Public Relations, Ibraheem Al-Hassan, said the suspension order was granted as prayed by Chairman of the Code of Conduct Tribunal Danladi Umar on 24th of December, 2019.

The order reads: “that the defendant / respondant step aside as the Acting Registrar General of Corporate Affairs Commission over allegation of contravening the provisions of Code of Conduct Bureau and Tribunal Act CAP C1 LFN 2004 pending the hearing and determination of the Motion on Notice dated and filed on the 17th day of December, 2019.

That the Minister of Trade and Industry and the Chairman of the Board of Corporate Affairs Commission to take all necessary steps to appoint the next most Senior Director to take over as acting Registrar General Corporate Affairs Commissions pending the hearing and determination of the Motion on Notice, dated and filed on the 17th day of December, 2019.”

The tribunal has adjourned further hearing to the 6th day of January, 2020.

Before her suspension on December 24, Justice Umar had fixed Azinge’s arraignment for December 18.

Azinge was alleged to have contravened the provisions of paragraphs 1, 9 and 11 (1) (a), (2), of the fifth schedule, part1 and punishable under paragraph 18 (1) and (2) of the Constitution.

The charges were signed by an operative of the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB), Musa Ibrahim Usman on behalf of the Attorney General of the Federation.