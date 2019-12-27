Seeking an End to Sexual Violence against Women

Mary Nnah

The fifth edition of D&Ksuomi Foundation conference on violence against women in Nigeria may have come and gone but not without urging the government to rise in defence of women and their rights.

Participants at the conference held recently in Lagos with the theme, “Facing the Challenges and Future Together”, had to a lot of lessons and insights when speakers touched on contemporary issues in the country as it affects women.

Speakers at the conference were; Dr. Evang. Elishama Ideh, Mrs. Anthonia Ojenagbon, Barr. Toyin Taiwo-Ojo and Mrs. Mercy Makinde etc, most of whom had experienced sexual molestations during their childhood and therefore spoke with no-hold-bars.

The gathering consisted of social service workers, NGOs, Foundations, education trainers, political leaders and other influential professionals, sharing and pooling information and knowledge.

Twenty-seven NGOs nominees were presented with the D&Ksuomi Humanitarian Awards in recognition of their devotion to providing wholly to the underprivileged people around the world and especially in Africa.

Among the NGOs were: LUCIANO Global Development Foundation, Initiative, Wheels of Hope Raising Foundation, Arm of Hope Foundation, Evergreen Global Initiative, Girl’s Club of Nigeria, The Nigerian Child Initiative, Home and Street Kids Initiative, Little Saints Ophanage etc.

The conference focused on the practical and sustainable solutions to the transformation of the African nations, social, political and economic basis not merely within a personal context. Its goal was to educate and foster participants to apply new concepts and practical solutions in their work.

Speaker after speaker presented talks that related to theme of the conference elaborately. Sadly virtually all of the speakers were victims of sexual molestations during their childhood but overcame the trauma through serial counselling and prayers.

The shocking revelations from the speakers showed that most of them were sexually violated either by their biological father, uncles or step-father leaving them psychologically traumatised for a long time.

They stressed that advocacy is the strong weapon to tackle sexual violence against women in the society with the government demonstrating the legal will by ensuring the law prevails against offenders.

Convener of the conference and founder of D&Ksuomi Foundation, Deborah Funmi Mupapa, in her address, explained the rationale behind the gathering as she lamented the ordeal victims of sexual molestation go through in life and called for punitive measures to deal with the problem.

“I don’t want women to experience my own kind of ordeal even though I know that a lot of people are going through same experience and that is why I organised the conference.” Mupapa said.

On the awards given to the deserving NGOs, Mupapa explained; “the idea behind the Humanitarian Awards is not for the prestige and glamour, but to recognise those with passion and devotion for providing to the underprivileged and disadvantaged lives around the world.”

The Finland-based entrepreneur tasked the government to protect women against inhuman treatment many are subjected to and fuelled by certain religious/ traditional beliefs in some parts of the country.

