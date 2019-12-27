Qatar Sponsors Youth Festival

Qatar Airways has announced that it is the official airline partner of the Generation Amazing Youth Festival held in Qatar recently.

According to a statement, the airline flew the youth ambassadors from all over the world to take part in the inaugural event.

Generation Amazing aims to inspire a generation of young leaders from Qatar and round the globe to make a difference in their communities.

More than 170 youth participants from 12 countries (Qatar, Oman, Jordan, Lebanon, Pakistan, India, the Philippines, Nepal, Italy, Belgium, the UK and Brazil) participated.

Qatar Airways and Generation Amazing partner clubs AS Roma and KAS Eupen, along with the English Football Association and other football organisations were represented, along with Brazilian champions Flamengo, who reached the final of the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2019.