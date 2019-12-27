Obey Court Orders, Leave PDP Alone, Obuah Tells APC

Ernest Chinwo in Port Harcourt

Rivers State Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Felix Obuah, has advised the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state to respect the rule of law by obeying court orders.

Obuah, in a statement in Port Harcourt yesterday, said obedience to court orders remained intrinsic in democracy, stating that any political party that was averse to this fundamental tenet of democracy does not worth existing.

The PDP Chairman, who was reacting to the APC’s statement accusing the PDP of being behind court orders stopping its Rivers State congresses, advised the party to put its house in order and stop “groping for external enemies.”

Obuah maintained that the biggest problem with the APC was what he called “a penchant for disrespecting the rule of law and disobeying court orders,” adding that the earlier the party realised this and turned a new leaf, the better it would be for the APC.

“APC is in crisis because it was built on a faulty foundation and those who formed APC are incompatible elements. They are nothing but strange bed fellows living in delusion hoping for some magic to make things work in the party.

“This explains why they see all their failures and incompetence, as the handiwork of imaginary enemies. The day they realise that democracy is anchored on respect for the rule of law and obedience to court orders, they would make a head start and enjoy the support of Nigerians. Anything short of this is living in a fool’s paradise!” He alleged.

He also advised the APC to shun blame game and leave the PDP alone, noting that the administration of Governor Nyesom Wike was too focused on implementing his people-oriented developmental programmes than to bother with a group of individuals whose sole objective is to deceive people of Rivers State for their selfish interest.