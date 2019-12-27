Ndidi, Kevin de Bruyne, Courtois Named in ‘Team of Decade’

*Onyekuru also named in modest KAS Eupen team

Super Eagles midfield ‘enforcer,’ Wilfred Ndidi, has been named in the ‘Team of Decade’ of Belgian champions KRC Genk along with Manchester City star Kevin de Bruyne, Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly and Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois.

The Team of Decade was made by the readers of Belgian newspaper Het Nieuwsblad.

Ndidi joined Genk in January 2015 from Nath Boys of Lagos.

The defensive midfielder played a total of 63 league matches and scored four goals over three seasons.

In May, 2017 he joined Premier League club Leicester City for a record 18 million Euros.

Similarly, Ndidi’s Super Eagles teammate, Henry Onyekuru, has also been listed in the Team of Decade for modest club KAS Eupen after his goals helped them stay put in the Belgian top league for at least two seasons.

The Belgian newspaper Het Nieuwsblad also said Onyekuru was the choice of its readers in Eupen dream team of the outgoing decade.

The Nigerian player netted 29 league goals for Eupen in three seasons.

It was his exploits at Eupen that fetched Onyekuru a big-money move to Premier League club Everton and he has since transferred to French Ligue 1 club AS Monaco.

However, Super Eagles stars Moses Simon and Samuel Kalu did not figure in the Team of the Decade at another Belgian club KAA Gent.

Both Simon and Kalu joined Gent from Slovak club AS Trencin and will later earn the Belgian club hefty transfer monies when they moved to Spain and France, respectively.