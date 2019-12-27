Foundation Donates Sick Bay to Public School

Funmi Ogundare

Daniel Ogechi Akujobi Memorial Foundtion (DOAMF) , in partnership with Ikoyi Golf Community Nigeria Association (IGCNA), has donated a newly built and fully-equipped sickbay to Jamal Tul Islamiyyat Nursery and Primary School, Igbo-Efon, Lagos.

The Chairman, Ikoyi Golf Community Nigeria Association (IGCNA), Mr. Wahab Sarumi who commissioned the sickbay, recently, commended DOAMF for the initiative as it was the second project they will be supporting

According to him, “the golf community had pledged in 2012 to support the foundation as one of the best ways to give back to the society.”

The Program Officer, Ms Yemi Olumodile said its since its establishment in 2007, the organisation has provided nine sickbays in public schools cut across the country, ading that the sickbay project was part of the foundation’s health programs tagged ‘Health is Wealth’, with objective; to promote quality and inclusive health especially in public schools through advocacy and sensitisation, as well as provision of adequate health services.

In her response, the Headmistress, Mrs. Celine Itsosime said it was the first time an organisation was making such contribution to the school after series of visitation from several unfulfilled promises.

She promised to ensure ownership, proper maintenance and utilisation of the sick bay for the benefit of the pupils.

The Head of Social Mobilisation for Eti Osa Local Government Education Authority, Mr. Adeolu Emmanuel Olatunji said the initiative by DOAMF/IGCNA was commendable and promised that the education district management would do everything possible to support and sustain the provided sickbay by providing health officer to the facility.