Christmas Tragedy: Man Arrested after Beating Wife to Death

Kayode Fasua in Abeokuta

A 37-year-old man, Mutiu Sonola, has been arrested by the police in Ogun State for allegedly beating his wife to death.

The suspect reportedly punched his wife, 34-year-old Zainab Shotayo, to death during an altercation on Christmas day.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of Ogun State Police Command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, a Deputy Superintendent of Police, said that the father of the deceased reported to the Ibara Police Station on Christmas day that her daughter had been beaten to death by her husband.

The distraught father said Zainab collapsed, went into coma and was rushed to the Ijaye General Hospital where she was confirmed dead.

The culprit, upon realising that he had killed his wife, took to his heels to escape arrest but was afterwards apprehended.

“On the strength of the report, the Divisional Police Officer in Ibara Division, Mr. Olusegun Dada, a Superintendent of Police, mobilised detectives and went after the suspect. His hiding place was eventually located and he was promptly arrested.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the man was fond of beating the deceased at any slight provocation and that the incident of that fateful day was a very minor disagreement,” the police claimed.

The corpse of the deceased has been deposited at Ijaye General Hospital’s morgue, for autopsy.

Meanwhile, the state’s Police Commissioner, Mr. Kenneth Ebrimson, has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to the homicide section of the state’s criminal investigation and intelligence department for further investigation and prosecution.

During the week too, the Ogun State Police Command also arrested one Michael Edeh, an alleged member of a robbery syndicate that had been terrorising motorists along Shagamu/Benin expressway.

The suspect was arrested following information received by a patrol team attached to the Obalende Division in Ijebu-Ode, that a truck with registration number Lagos KTU 286 SQ that was loaded with 480 bags of cocoa was being attacked at gunpoint along the Shagamu/Ijebu-Ode expressway by armed men numbering about six.

“On receiving the information, the team headed to the scene but on sighting the policemen, the hoodlums took to their heels and escaped through the bush.

“The bush was thoroughly combed, resulting in the arrest of Michael Edeh who had been interrogated and had confessed to being a member of a robbery syndicate which specialised in hijacking trucks loaded with goods along the expressway.

“The suspect, who claimed to be living at Isheri-Osun area of Lagos State, explained further that he and other members of the group used to meet at a point on the expressway to plan on how to strike.”