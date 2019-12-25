Nagendran to Join Ciuci Consulting

Ms. Tayvanie Nagendran will be joining the advisory board of Ciuci Cognsulting’s UK arm. Nagendran, an innovative strategic healthcare investment professional and an alumnus of Oxford University, would play a significant advisory role in the execution of the company’s growth strategy.

A statement quoted Ciuci’s Global Managing Partner, Chukwuka Monye, to have said: “This is strategic, especially as we strengthen our global position and healthcare capabilities within the group.” He said this at the Health Investor Power 50, an exclusive event in London for major players in the UK health sector, attended by both him and Tayvanie.

Ciuci Consulting, a leading management consulting firm with a fully diversified clientele and footprints in a number of countries including Ghana, Nigeria, US and UK. The firm, which has received a number of international awards for its innovative approach to solving client problems has successfully executed over 350 projects in its 12 years of operations.