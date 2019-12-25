Edo Lawmaker Pays WASSCE Fees for 137 Indigent Students

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

The lawmaker representing Akoko-Edo Constituency I in the Edo State House of Assemby, Mr. Yekini Idaiye has paid the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) fees for 137 indigent students of his constituency.

Idaiye, who presented the payment slips/receipts to the beneficiaries at Ibillo in Akoko Edo Local Government Area, said the gesture was part of his contributions to the educational upliftment of indigent students and the poor in his constituency.

“For today’s programme, 137 students in our secondary school would be presented with N18,000 each for their enrolment for the 2020 WASSCE.

“I decided to embark on this laudable and far-reaching project in fulfilment of my campaign promises to provide a robust and eloquent representation to the people of Akoko Edo constituency I.

“Invariably, I sincerely view this occasion as a way of coming back to my people to say thank you for the massive and unprecedented support I received from all the five wards in Akoko Edo Constituency I.”

The lawmaker said the criteria for the selection of the awardees were based on merit and exemplary behaviour exhibited by the students.

“This idea is in order to promote morals, ethos and values in our educational institutions.”

He assured the constituency of roads construction, schools, primary healthcare centre, adding that such projects have been captured in the 2020 budget.

“I have been able to put some laudable projects in our constituency particularly road construction.

“It is my utmost prayer that these projects would see the light of the day in the coming years.”

Responding on behalf of the school principals of the beneficiaries, the Chairman, All Nigerian Confederation of Principals of Secondary Schools, Akoko Edo chapter, Mr. Rapheal Olorunda thanked Idaiye for coming to the aid of the students in the constituency.

He said such encouragement would guarantee the future of the students academically.

“I must commend the legislator for his magnanimity, this had brought great relief to the parents of the beneficiaries,” he said.

Victoria Okanyinde and Tobi Obanewa, who spoke on behalf of the beneficiaries, thanked the lawmaker for the gesture, assuring him that they would come out with good grades at the examination.