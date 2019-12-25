Boxing League to Resume in January

The Week 3 and 4 of the Nigeria Boxing Federation Boxing League have been rescheduled to hold on January 4 and 5, 2020 at the federation’s boxing gym located within the Brai Ayenote Complex, National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos.

Chairman of the Series Boxing League, Mr. Azania Omo-Agege who also doubles as an Executive Board member of the Nigeria Boxing Federation representing the South-South region, expressed joy on the way the entire programme has been structured to enable the boxers have the opportunity of spending both the Christmas and New Year festivities with their families and loved ones.

Omo Agege stressed that the league is aimed at discovering new boxing talents for Nigeria as well as toughening the existing national champions ahead of international engagements.

At the end of Week 2, home team, the Lagos Bombers, gained an eight points walked over against Delta Force that could not honour their week 1 bouts on Dec 7, while Sea Warriors beat the Rocks of Abeokuta 5-3 on day two of Week 1 which was Dec 8, 2019.

For Week 2 held Dec 21 and 22 in Lagos, homers, Lagos Bombers ended it 4-4 against visiting Sea Warriors on Dec 21 while the Rock of Abeokuta defeated Delta Force 4-3 on Dec 22, 2019 to bring the 2019 bouts to an end.

Executive Committee member of the Nigeria boxing Federation, Mr. Osondu Ogbu (a.k.a Old Skool), who is representing the South-East on the board, said the present NBF will continue to do all within its powers to reposition Nigeria’s boxers through regular championships like the on-going Series Boxing league

He equally urged states to encourage their boxers to join the league which he said is aimed at reshaping the face of boxing in the country.