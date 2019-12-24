Obiano Inaugurates N13Bn Estate to Solve Housing Needs in Awka

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

Anambra State Governor, Willie Obiano recently laid the foundation stone for the construction of a smart city, Awka Millennium City (AMC).

Obiano, during the inauguration stated that AMC, also known as ‘Millionaire Estate’, would have all the infrastructure found in any modern city, and would be an ideal place for the rich in the society to live in.

He said, “This is going to be a smart city, a low density area. It will be different from seven others which we have flagged off around Anambra. In this city, there will be no fences and residents here will enjoy lots of fresh air.

“The security here will be superb, and I have asked the developers not to tamper with the vegetation here, except those that can obstruct their work.

“It is going to be a city for the rich, and I encourage Anambra people who are wealthy to come here and take land and build. Everything is going to be here.”

Obiano praised the developers of the project, M-P Infrastructure Group, and its Managing Director, Dr Clem Nwogbo, saying that they have shown the will to deliver, and that the state had absolute confidence that they would deliver.

Earlier, Dr. Nwogbo disclosed that the project was a Public Private Partnership deal, between his company and the state government to; “construct quality municipal infrastructure, road and drainage networks, streetlights, walkways, fibre optics connection, CCTV cameras, access control, reliable power and water system and 25 percent of the housing units in the estate.”

He stated that already, work on the site had advanced, with the construction of 600 metres of access roads and drain, a monument gate and an ultramodern concrete and pre-cast factory, within just 50 days of commencement of work.

Mr Jide Ikeakor, Managing Director of Awka Capital Development Agency, (ACDA), whose agency represents Anambra State government in the partnership, said the project involved the development of 100 hectares of land in Awka, which forms the AMC, and would cost N13billion, of which the developers would contribute N10billion.

“This project will solve the housing problem we have in Awka and also help lift the looks and aesthetics of Awka as a capital city.

“The project will cost N13billion and the investor is bringing in 10billion. We choose this company because we have the trust in their ability to that perform, and we know they won’t disappoint.”