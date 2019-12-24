Lagos: Why We’re Relocating Computer Village

Lagos State Government has explained the planned relocation of the popular computer village from Ikeja to Katangowa in Agbado/Oke-Odo Local Council Development Area.

The Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr. Idris Salako, said the relocation was to address environmental challenges occasioned by the rapid growth of the market in Ikeja.

He said the choice of Katangowa was to offer more sustainable space.

He explained the Lagos State Government has commenced the process, urging stakeholders at the Agbado/Oke-Odo LCDA Secretariat, Abule Egba to buy into the project, particularly the construction and upgrading of network of roads within the new location.

According to him, the relocation process began with the engagement of stakeholders geared towards sharing vital information and deliberating on the successful take-off of the project.

He said the smart city will transform the landscape of the new location and positively impact lives by providing succour to many Lagosians.

Salako said that by approving the infrastructure upgrade of the host community and the delivery of the project site, the administration of Babajide Sanwo-Olu has given the desired impetus to the long -awaited relocation of the Computer Village from its present location in Ikeja to Katangowa.

“I am happy to note that this is a landmark event, which in no small measure accentuates our commitment to achieving an orderly, sustainable mega city that is friendly to business and tourism as articulated in the THEMES Agenda of Governor Babajide Sanwo- Olu,” he said.

He said: “You will start receiving in your domain agents of government, who will make necessary assessments of property that will be affected, serve notices and carry out other responsibilities in line with this project.

“Please accord them the necessary support while relevant institutions of government will work out appropriate compensation to properties that will be affected “.

Salako enjoined all stakeholders to support the government’s drive for the development of the axis by giving maximum cooperation, especially by conceding to the right of way of the project where necessary as this is germane to its successful completion.